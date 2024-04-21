SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 8th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $73,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,904. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

