42,589 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Sysco accounts for 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,577. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

