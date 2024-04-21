Cwm LLC Has $40.25 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,108 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

