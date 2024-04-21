Cwm LLC Sells 6,859 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $29,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 737,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,922. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

