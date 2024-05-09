Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 7.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.24 and last traded at $83.18. 2,420,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,760,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock valued at $131,361,140. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $396,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 70.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

