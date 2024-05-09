Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $790.51 and last traded at $806.47. 1,946,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,382,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $822.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

