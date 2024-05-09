Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prothena by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 634,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.30. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

