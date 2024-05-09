The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 115,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

