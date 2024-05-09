The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 115,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
