Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE TSN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.