Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TSN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.