Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Radware Stock Up 2.9 %

RDWR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 243,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,517. The stock has a market cap of $873.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Radware has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.