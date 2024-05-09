Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWRGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Radware Stock Up 2.9 %

RDWR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 243,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,517. The stock has a market cap of $873.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Radware has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDWR

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.