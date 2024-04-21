Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $80.50. 2,948,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

