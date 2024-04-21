Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.88. 3,381,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.08. The company has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

