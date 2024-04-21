Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
