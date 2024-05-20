GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 18,829 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $70,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319,564 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,349. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,664 shares of company stock worth $26,877,417 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

