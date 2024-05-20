GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 79,771 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,771 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies comprises about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $75,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 232,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,767. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

