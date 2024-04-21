Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average of $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

