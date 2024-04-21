Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 448,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

