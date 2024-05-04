AJOVista LLC Purchases New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 633.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 172,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. 1,491,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.