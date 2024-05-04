Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.