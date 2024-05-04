Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

