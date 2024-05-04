Provence Wealth Management Group Has $261,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

