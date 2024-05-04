ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

INTC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 36,794,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

