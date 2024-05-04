Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

INTC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,794,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

