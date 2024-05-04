AJOVista LLC Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.91. 4,545,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

