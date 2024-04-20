Manta Network (MANTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $482.16 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $482.16 million and $43.88 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00002966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.85455047 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $51,549,355.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.