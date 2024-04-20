Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.47. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90.

About Koil Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.