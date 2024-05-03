Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) versus Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Critical Review

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Finch Therapeutics Group and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.02%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -136.63% -57.40% Cardiff Oncology -8,492.01% -50.13% -44.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 36.59 -$74.75 million ($47.67) -0.05 Cardiff Oncology $490,000.00 328.48 -$41.44 million ($0.93) -3.87

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.