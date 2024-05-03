Comparing Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Pono Capital Two’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.90% -10.13% -5.37% Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.60 billion 0.84 -$220.37 million ($1.41) -9.16 Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Teladoc Health and Pono Capital Two’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pono Capital Two has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teladoc Health and Pono Capital Two, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 6 0 2.35 Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $18.73, indicating a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

