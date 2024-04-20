Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.76. 692,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

