Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.78. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 40,797 shares trading hands.

Africa Oil Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $797.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

