Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.78. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 40,797 shares trading hands.
Africa Oil Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $797.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Africa Oil Dividend Announcement
Africa Oil Company Profile
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.