Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. 3,955,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,662. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

