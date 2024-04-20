DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,288 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 490,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. 16,924,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

