DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 454,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

