DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

REET stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 766,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,201. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

