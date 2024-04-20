Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $262.82

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.82 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.47). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.39), with a volume of 29,993 shares trading hands.

Braemar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.10. The company has a market capitalization of £78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14,444.44%.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

