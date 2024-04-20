Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $217,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,474. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

