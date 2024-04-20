Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.59. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 148,639 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

