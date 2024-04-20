Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.59. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 148,639 shares changing hands.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.