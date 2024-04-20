Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $555.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.