John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,300 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.