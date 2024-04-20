Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 53,042 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 376,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 348,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter worth $686,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.