ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.21. 533,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,391. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.