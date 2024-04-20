RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 13th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,786.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 151,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

