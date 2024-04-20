Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 480,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

