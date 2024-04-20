Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,677 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,695,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,366. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

