Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $159,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 256,474 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

