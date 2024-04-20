Critical Comparison: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 15 3 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 454.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $61.18, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($1.64) -1.84 Bristol-Myers Squibb $45.01 billion 2.20 $8.03 billion $3.86 12.68

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Reviva Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,344.46% -307.04% Bristol-Myers Squibb 17.83% 50.95% 16.67%

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Reviva Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals



Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also developing RP1208 that is in pre-clinical development studies for the treatment of depression and obesity. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cupertino, California.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of AML; Inrebic for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptom; Sotyktu for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Augtyro for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane to treat breast cancer, NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

