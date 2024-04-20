Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

