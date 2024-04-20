SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) versus Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Head to Head Analysis

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SIG Group and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIG Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Karat Packaging 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than SIG Group.

This table compares SIG Group and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging $405.65 million 1.32 $32.47 million $1.62 16.56

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Profitability

This table compares SIG Group and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIG Group N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 8.00% 22.54% 13.21%

Summary

Karat Packaging beats SIG Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. It offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

