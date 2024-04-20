Atlas Lithium (ATLX) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atlas Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Lithium has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 -$41.39 million -3.42 Atlas Lithium Competitors $2.34 billion $342.04 million 6.01

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlas Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A -550.97% -146.10% Atlas Lithium Competitors 20.08% 5.09% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium Competitors 223 1059 1441 13 2.45

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 214.60%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Atlas Lithium peers beat Atlas Lithium on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

