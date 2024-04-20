ReddCoin Price Down 12.4% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $319.01 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00129427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

